SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Police: 1 killed after boy, 13, crashes car in California

Police say one person is dead after a Woodland wreck where a teen stole his family's SUV. (KCRA, RENATA, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODLAND, Calif. (AP) — One person was killed and nearly a dozen other people were injured in a fiery crash caused by a 13-year-old boy driving a stolen car trying to evade police in Northern California, authorities said.

The pursuit began when an officer tried to pull over the car and it sped away erratically Saturday in Woodland, northwest of Sacramento, police said.

The car collided with two other cars at an intersection, causing at least two of the vehicles involved to catch fire, the Woodland Police Department said in a statement.

“One person died and nearly one dozen people were injured,” the police statement said. The extent of the injuries weren’t immediately known Sunday.

The 13-year-old was arrested on suspicion of two felonies, vehicular manslaughter with negligence and evading an officer causing injury, police said.

After receiving medical treatment, the teen was expected to be booked at Yolo County Juvenile Hall.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. Matt Storen with the Isle of Palms Police Department confirms there was a shooting on the...
5 of 6 Isle of Palms shooting victims released from hospital, city says
Hadden Smith, 34, from Summerville, died from a gunshot wound at the Publix on Sam Rittenberg...
Coroner IDs man killed in shooting near West Ashley grocery store
One arborist says the forest tent caterpillar comes into our area every spring to feast on...
‘This is by far the worst’: Parts of Lowcountry overwhelmed by caterpillars
Denise Frazier was arrested Wednesday and charged with unnatural intercourse – aggravated...
Investigators release new details about woman accused of having sex with dog on video
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early-morning shooting in Ladson...
Deputies investigating early-morning Ladson shooting

Latest News

Jon Rahm, of Spain, waves after his putt on the 13th hole during the final round of the Masters...
Jon Rahm rallies to win the Masters as Spanish stars align
Expelled Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, from left, expelled Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville,...
Expelled Tennessee lawmakers both seeking seats again
Jon Rahm of Spain celebrates after putting in to win on the No. 18 green during the final round...
Jon Rahm rallies to win the Masters as Spanish stars align
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Dave and Elyssa Pardus, alongside Sue Pardus and her children Taylor Galland and Chris Galland,...
Charleston family to run in marathon for late grandmother with Alzheimer’s