SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Police kill suspect, 3 victims die in Florida home shooting

Four people, including a child are dead, after a suspect shot three victims inside a Florida...
Four people, including a child are dead, after a suspect shot three victims inside a Florida home and then was killed by police, according to the Orlando Police Department.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Four people including a child are dead after a suspect shot three victims inside a home and then was killed by police after opening fire on officers responding to a domestic violence report early Sunday, police in Florida said.

Officers heard gunshots inside the home before the suspect exited and shot at the officers around 2:25 a.m., the Orlando Police Department said in a statement.

Inside the home, police found three gunshot victims, including a child who was transported by officers to a hospital. The three victims died of their injuries, Orlando police said.

The suspect also died after being transported to a hospital, police said.

The two officers involved in the shooting were not injured and have been placed on administrative leave, police said.

The identifies of the suspect, the victims and the officers were not immediately released.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. Matt Storen with the Isle of Palms Police Department confirms there was a shooting on the...
5 of 6 Isle of Palms shooting victims released from hospital, city says
At 8:20 a.m., an officer doing paperwork behind the Publix on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard heard...
1 killed in shooting near West Ashley grocery store
Denise Frazier was arrested Wednesday and charged with unnatural intercourse – aggravated...
Investigators release new details about woman accused of having sex with dog on video
One arborist says the forest tent caterpillar comes into our area every spring to feast on...
‘This is by far the worst’: Parts of Lowcountry overwhelmed by caterpillars
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a single-vehicle collision in...
One dead in Berkeley Co. collision

Latest News

Acme Lowcountry Kitchen is offering free meals for all first responders this weekend.
Isle of Palms restaurant offers free meals for first responders
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early-morning shooting in Ladson...
Deputies investigating early-morning Ladson shooting
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Patrons describe first experience at the Masters
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Police looking for missing Walterboro teen