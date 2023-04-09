Retired Williamsburg Co. K-9 dies, deputies say

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their former law enforcement dogs.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office announced the passing of retired K-9 Dixi.

After serving for 10 years, Dixi retired in the Fall of 2021. To enjoy retirement, the sheriff’s office says Dixi was adopted by her handler Sgt. R. Lee and his family.

“...Dixi entered into eternal rest,” the post states. “Please keep Sgt. R. Lee and the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office in your thoughts and prayers.”

Dixi died on Friday, according to the sheriff’s office.

