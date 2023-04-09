SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Retired Williamsburg Co. K-9 dies, deputies say

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office announced the passing of retired K-9 Dixi.
In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office announced the passing of retired K-9 Dixi.(Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their former law enforcement dogs.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office announced the passing of retired K-9 Dixi.

After serving for 10 years, Dixi retired in the Fall of 2021. To enjoy retirement, the sheriff’s office says Dixi was adopted by her handler Sgt. R. Lee and his family.

“...Dixi entered into eternal rest,” the post states. “Please keep Sgt. R. Lee and the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office in your thoughts and prayers.”

Dixi died on Friday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. Matt Storen with the Isle of Palms Police Department confirms there was a shooting on the...
5 of 6 Isle of Palms shooting victims released from hospital, city says
Hadden Smith, 34, from Summerville, died from a gunshot wound at the Publix on Sam Rittenberg...
Coroner IDs man killed in shooting near West Ashley grocery store
One arborist says the forest tent caterpillar comes into our area every spring to feast on...
‘This is by far the worst’: Parts of Lowcountry overwhelmed by caterpillars
Denise Frazier was arrested Wednesday and charged with unnatural intercourse – aggravated...
Investigators release new details about woman accused of having sex with dog on video
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a single-vehicle collision in...
One dead in Berkeley Co. collision

Latest News

He is safe, police say.
Missing 14-year-old located, police say
Investigators say she was found safe.
Missing Walterboro teen found, police say
Beachgoers pass by as investigators survey the scene on Isle of Palms.
FBI, state agents lend hand in Isle of Palms shooting investigation
Charleston and coastal Colleton counties will be under a coastal flood advisory from 8 p.m. to...
FIRST ALERT: Coastal flood warning issued for 2 Lowcountry counties