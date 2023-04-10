SC Lottery
15-year-old identified in fatal Easter shooting in Orangeburg

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office responded just before noon to a St. Matthews Road...
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has identified a 15-year-old killed in a weekend shooting.

Dantavious Dowling was fatally wounded at the Southern Lodge Hotel in Orangeburg on Sunday, Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle said.

Dowling was pronounced dead at the hospital, Fogle said.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office responded just before noon to St. Matthews Road where a shooting had taken place.

Deputies arrived and found one person who had been fatally shot. So far, no arrests have been announced in the case.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says the autopsy may provide more answers into the shooting.

“This investigation is still early yet, and we’re in the beginning stages to sort out what happened,” the sheriff said. “We’re still in the process of talking with anyone who may have information.”

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550.

