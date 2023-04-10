SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

18-month-old run over by loaded grain wagon dies from injuries, police say

The machine operator didn’t see the toddler behind the back wheel of the wagon and hit the child.
The machine operator didn’t see the toddler behind the back wheel of the wagon and hit the child.(MGN)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (Gray News) – An 18-month-old child died last week after being run over by a loaded grain wagon.

A family member was backing up a loaded feed wagon using a skidloader to push the wagon backward around 4:30 p.m. last Wednesday, according to the Mill Hall Borough Police Department.

The machine operator didn’t see the toddler behind the back wheel of the wagon and hit the child.

Emergency service personnel did all they could, but the 18-month-old died from their injuries.

Police determined the incident was accidental.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hadden Smith, 34, from Summerville, died from a gunshot wound at the Publix on Sam Rittenberg...
Coroner IDs man killed in shooting near West Ashley grocery store
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early-morning shooting in Ladson...
Deputies investigating early-morning Ladson shooting
Police say the shooting took place near the IOP pier around 5:15 Friday afternoon.
Lawmakers, officials react to Isle of Palms beach shooting
Sgt. Matt Storen with the Isle of Palms Police Department confirms there was a shooting on the...
5 of 6 Isle of Palms shooting victims released from hospital, city says
Beachgoers pass by as investigators survey the scene on Isle of Palms.
FBI, state agents lend hand in Isle of Palms shooting investigation

Latest News

Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
LIVE: 4 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead, police say
FILE - The Food and Drug Administration approved the use of mifepristone in 2000.
Justice Department appeals Texas abortion pill order
Dave and Elyssa Pardus, alongside Sue Pardus and her children Taylor Galland and Chris Galland,...
Charleston family to run in marathon for late grandmother with Alzheimer’s
The suspect is believed to be a former employee, police say.
Gunman kills 4 in Louisville bank shooting
A video shared by Chris Ammann shows first responders pouring water on the remaining six...
GRAPHIC: 8 dolphins die after becoming stranded on New Jersey shore