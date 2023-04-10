2 children killed after SUV strikes tree in Orangeburg Co.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Two children were killed after the SUV they were riding in went off the road in Orangeburg County and hit a tree.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 178, four miles east of Bowman, just after 5 p.m. Sunday.

Master Trooper Brandon Bolt says a 2017 GMC Terrain was traveling east on Highway 178 when it left the road, hit a ditch, and then hit a tree.

Two passengers, a 3-year-old and a 6-year-old, died in the crash, Bolt said.

The driver, a 27-year-old man, was taken by helicopter to an area hospital.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the victims.

