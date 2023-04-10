SC Lottery
2 children killed after SUV strikes tree in Orangeburg Co.

Two children were killed after the SUV they were riding in went off the road in Orangeburg...
Two children were killed after the SUV they were riding in went off the road in Orangeburg County and hit a tree.(Live 5/File)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:34 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Two children were killed after the SUV they were riding in went off the road in Orangeburg County and hit a tree.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 178, four miles east of Bowman, just after 5 p.m. Sunday.

Master Trooper Brandon Bolt says a 2017 GMC Terrain was traveling east on Highway 178 when it left the road, hit a ditch, and then hit a tree.

Two passengers, a 3-year-old and a 6-year-old, died in the crash, Bolt said.

The driver, a 27-year-old man, was taken by helicopter to an area hospital.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the victims.

