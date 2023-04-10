SC Lottery
2 displaced in early morning house fire in Murrells Inlet
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people are displaced after an early morning house fire in Murrells Inlet.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to a house fire in the 2000 block of Acacia Lane just before 6:30 a.m.

HCFR says the fire is under control and there are no reported injuries.

Two displaced people will be offered assistance from American Red Cross of South Carolina.

This fire will be under investigation.

Myrtle Beach Fire Department and Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District assisted on this call.

