Charleston Co. Schools names interim elementary leader

Charleston County School District officials have announced the next person to lead their elementary learning program.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County School District officials have announced the next person to lead their elementary learning program.

Quenetta White was announced as Interim Executive Director of Elementary Learning on Friday. Her first day in the new role is Monday.

White has been a principal at several elementary schools in the district before becoming the Principal of Special Projects and Support for the Elementary Learning Community.

White has been the interim Director of Special Projects in the Learning Services Division for the past year.

Dorchester District 4 names new superintendent

White steps into the role after former Executive Director of Elementary Learning, Jeff Beckwith, was selected to be the new superintendent of Dorchester District Four.

