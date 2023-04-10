SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Charleston family to run in marathon for late grandmother with Alzheimer’s

Dave and Elyssa Pardus, alongside Sue Pardus and her children Taylor Galland and Chris Galland,...
Dave and Elyssa Pardus, alongside Sue Pardus and her children Taylor Galland and Chris Galland, as they train for the Boston Marathon to remember their late grandmother with Alzheimer's.(Dave Pardus)
By Emily Johnson
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston dad and daughter are heading to the Boston Marathon next week to run in honor of their loved one who passed away from Alzheimer’s disease.

After fighting a twelve-year-long battle with Alzheimer’s, Marilyn Pardus passed away on Marathon Monday last year, minutes before her daughter was running in the historic marathon.

“All day long, I could feel my mom tapping me on the shoulder saying like, ‘we need to be here next year, honor me on the first anniversary of my passing,’” Marilyn’s Son, Dave Pardus, says. “She [my daughter] really got me to the start line, and now both my mom and her will get me to the finish line.”

Dave recruited his eldest daughter, Elyssa, his sister, Sue Pardus and her two children, Taylor Galland and Chris Galland, to run beside him in the race.

“He said his dream was to run with one of his kids to do a marathon, so it kind of just was like she [Marliyn] planned it,” Elyssa says.

Not only did the Pardus family decide to run to honor Marilyn’s life, but they also decided to raise money to cure Alzheimer’s.

“Yesterday, we actually achieved our goal,” Dave says. “All five months, we were trying to raise $100,000, and we didn’t know how we were going to do it. We just kept chipping away at it.”

Team Pardus is currently the top fundraising group for the Boston Marathon, raising over $100,000 to help fight the disease.

“It’s amazing how many people have a connection with a family member,” Dave adds. “There are so many people that are affected by it that don’t even know until you start talking about it.”

When Marathon Monday comes on April 17, the Pardus family will have Marilyn and her legacy in their hearts.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. Matt Storen with the Isle of Palms Police Department confirms there was a shooting on the...
5 of 6 Isle of Palms shooting victims released from hospital, city says
Hadden Smith, 34, from Summerville, died from a gunshot wound at the Publix on Sam Rittenberg...
Coroner IDs man killed in shooting near West Ashley grocery store
One arborist says the forest tent caterpillar comes into our area every spring to feast on...
‘This is by far the worst’: Parts of Lowcountry overwhelmed by caterpillars
Denise Frazier was arrested Wednesday and charged with unnatural intercourse – aggravated...
Investigators release new details about woman accused of having sex with dog on video
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early-morning shooting in Ladson...
Deputies investigating early-morning Ladson shooting

Latest News

Charleston and coastal Colleton counties will be under a coastal flood warning from 8 p.m....
FIRST ALERT: Coastal flood warning issued for 2 Lowcountry counties
Beachgoers pass by as investigators survey the scene on Isle of Palms.
FBI, state agents lend hand in Isle of Palms shooting investigation
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a single-vehicle collision in...
One dead in Berkeley Co. collision
Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an altercation that left...
Deputies investigating stabbing in Ravenel