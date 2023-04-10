Charleston family to run in marathon for late grandmother with Alzheimer’s

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston dad and daughter are heading to the Boston Marathon next week to run in honor of their loved one who passed away from Alzheimer’s disease.

After fighting a twelve-year-long battle with Alzheimer’s, Marilyn Pardus passed away on Marathon Monday last year, minutes before her daughter was running in the historic marathon.

“All day long, I could feel my mom tapping me on the shoulder saying like, ‘we need to be here next year, honor me on the first anniversary of my passing,’” Marilyn’s Son, Dave Pardus, says. “She [my daughter] really got me to the start line, and now both my mom and her will get me to the finish line.”

Dave recruited his eldest daughter, Elyssa, his sister, Sue Pardus and her two children, Taylor Galland and Chris Galland, to run beside him in the race.

“He said his dream was to run with one of his kids to do a marathon, so it kind of just was like she [Marliyn] planned it,” Elyssa says.

Not only did the Pardus family decide to run to honor Marilyn’s life, but they also decided to raise money to cure Alzheimer’s.

“Yesterday, we actually achieved our goal,” Dave says. “All five months, we were trying to raise $100,000, and we didn’t know how we were going to do it. We just kept chipping away at it.”

Team Pardus is currently the top fundraising group for the Boston Marathon, raising over $100,000 to help fight the disease.

“It’s amazing how many people have a connection with a family member,” Dave adds. “There are so many people that are affected by it that don’t even know until you start talking about it.”

When Marathon Monday comes on April 17, the Pardus family will have Marilyn and her legacy in their hearts.

