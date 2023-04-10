Cool, dry start to the work week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Temperatures are starting out the week chilly coming off an unseasonably cool weekend. Sun will mix in with clouds today as highs climb into the upper 60s this afternoon. Another chilly night is on the way with temperatures in the 40s by tomorrow morning. Temps will return to the 70s tomorrow and approach 80 degrees by Wednesday and Thursday. Sunny skies will eventually give way to our next chance of rain on Friday. We should see a lower chance of rain on Saturday with the chance increasing again on Sunday.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. High 68.

TUESDAY: Sunny Sky. High 73.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny Sky. High 79.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 80.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 77.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain. High 83.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 80.

