Man facing charges after shooting leads to pursuit, crash on Hwy 61

Authorities say a portion of Highway 61 is shut down after a pursuit ended in a crash Monday afternoon.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a shooting in a Summerville neighborhood led to a crash on Highway 61 Monday afternoon.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened near Bacons Bridge Road along Highway 61 when the car they were pursuing crashed into another car.

Capt. Chris Hirsch with the Summerville Police Department says officers were initially called to a shooting on Greenwave Boulevard at South Main Mobile Home Park around 2:45 p.m.

Hirsch says one person sustained a gunshot wound to his arm. His injuries were non-life-threatening.

Officers say they were given a description of the suspect and details about a car they left in.

Hirsch says the suspect was spotted and a chase ensued.

The suspect, Taif Cobbs, was arrested after the crash. Police say he is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and failure to stop for blue lights.

He was being held at the Dorchester County Detention Center.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

