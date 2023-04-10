MUSC reminds parents of car seat safety for spring break

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Medical University of South Carolina is reminding parents of safety precautions that may be overlooked when securing their child in their seat, and signs to look for to make sure they are the right size for their car seat.

The pediatric injury prevention coordinator for MUSC’s Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital Mary Beth Vassy says height, age and weight play into the transition of car seats, which parents may be unaware of. She says in the state of South Carolina a child must remain in a rear-facing car seat until they are at least two years old.

Vassy says as of 2022, 30 percent of about 150 children who came to MUSC for motor vehicle crashes were not properly restrained or restrained at all.

Vassy says her Car Seat Safety Class is offered the second Tuesday of every month at MUSC, which also offers free car seat checks to help parents have a better understanding of when it is time to move their child into either a front-facing seat or a booster seat.

She says the most common car seat safety problem parents face is being able to tell when it is time to transition their child.

“With the misuse that I’ve seen especially, here in the Lowcountry a lot of times, we see that the seatbelt is used on a child that should be in a booster seat or they’re still in a car seat,” Vassy said. “So pre-mature transition is very common. And we are trying to kind of work on that spread the word that we want kids to be in their car seats as long as possible.”

Vassy says parents should follow a five-step seatbelt test that children should pass before they can use a seatbelt without a booster seat. Those five steps are:

Seatbelt crosses between the child’s shoulder and neck- laying flat on the collarbone.

The child’s back is flat against the seat.

The lap belt is as low as possible on the child- should touch the thighs.

Child’s knees are bending comfortably at the edge of the seat.

The child’s position can remain the same position secured appropriately.

Vassy says it’s important to pay attention to expiration dates on car seats which are usually 6-10 years from the manufacture date.

