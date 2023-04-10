North Charleston promotes from within for next police chief

SC Lottery
Current Assistant Police Chief Greg Gomes has been selected as the next North Charleston police chief.(Live 5)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of North Charleston has selected its next chief of police.

Current Assistant Chief Greg Gomes will take over the role of police chief on May 1.

The promotion comes after current chief Reggie Burgess announced back in March that he would be retiring from the role he’s held since 2018.

Gomes has held the role of assistant police chief since 2020. The city says Gomes is responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of the agency. Gomes has also served as Deputy Police Chief of the Investigative Divisions and Captain of the Office of Professional Standards.

Gomes, much like the outgoing Burgess, is a North Charleston native. Something Mayor Keith Summey saw as a positive in his selection.

“With his extensive experience, impressive credentials, and deep commitment to serving the community, I know Assistant Chief Gomes is the right person to lead the North Charleston Police Department forward,” Summey said. “As a native of North Charleston, he has a deep and abiding commitment to our city, and I am excited to see what he will accomplish as Police Chief.”

Burgess announced that he would seek to become North Charleston’s next mayor.

