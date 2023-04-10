SC Lottery
North man arrested on weapon, drug charges after traffic stop

Dell McMichael, 36, of North, is facing several charges after an incident on April 6.
By Marissa Lute
Apr. 10, 2023
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - An Orangeburg County man is facing several charges after a late-night traffic stop.

Dell McMichael, 36, of North, is charged with three counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition by a convicted felon, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, trafficking methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute a schedule IV narcotic, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s spokesman Richard Walker said.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said deputies conducted a traffic stop near Highway 4 around 11 p.m. Thursday night. Ravenell said deputies noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle during the stop.

“The special operations unit pulled a vehicle over after observing the driver make at least one traffic violation,” Ravenell said. “During their investigation, they subsequently found a rifle, a handgun, and a quantity of drugs in the car.”

Investigators located a bag containing a large amount of marijuana, five clear bags of a rock-like substance, a loaded AK-47, a handgun, an open bottle of wine and an open bottle of whiskey, Walker said.

Walker said McMichael was denied bond during a hearing on Friday.

Ravenell said that at the time of McMichael’s hearing last week, he was out on bond for at least three previous weapons charges, as well as a criminal sexual conduct charge.

“Weapons and drugs in the possession of a convicted felon,” Ravenell said. “We catch them over and over. Another example of catch and release.”

