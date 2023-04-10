SC Lottery
Police chase ends in Hwy 61 crash after Summerville shooting

Authorities say a portion of Highway 61 is shut down after a pursuit ended in a crash Monday afternoon.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says the 5000 block of Highway 61 is closed after a crash.

Capt. Chris Hirsch with the Summerville Police Department says officers were initially called to a shooting on Greenwave Boulevard at South Main Mobile Home Park around 2:45 p.m.

Hirsch says one person was shot. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Officers say they were given a description of the suspect and details about a car they left in.

Hirsch says the suspect was spotted and a chase ensued. Police say the suspect crashed into another car on Highway 61.

Hirsch says the suspect is in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

