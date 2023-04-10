SC Lottery
Police respond to burglary, locate man hiding behind tires

North Charleston Police say a man has been arrested for a burglary at a car dealership.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say a man has been arrested for a burglary at a car dealership.

Officers responded to the North Charleston dealership just before 5:30 a.m. Sunday for a burglary in progress.

Police say 49-year-old Mark Keefer is charged with second-degree burglary of a business.

Officers said they saw the suspect on security cameras going through a toolbox in the maintenance area.

Keefer was reportedly found hiding behind a set of tires.

