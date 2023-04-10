Trollinger looks to end gun violence by beefing up education, opportunities

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Brandon Trollinger is looking to bring a newer, younger and more diverse perspective to the North Charleston mayor’s office.

“I’m Brandon Trollinger. I’m 25 years old,” Trollinger said. “I’ve also spent six years in the South Carolina National Guard and I’m running for mayor of North Charleston because I believe that all communities deserve equal representation.”

Running on a platform of youth and representation, Trollinger says that doesn’t mean he isn’t qualified to run South Carolina’s third-largest city.

“I started two nonprofit organizations for young men living in single-parent homes. I’m also a former program director for the Boys and Girls Club. I’ve had various internships with the Charleston County Zoning and Planning Department, the auditor’s office,” Trollinger said. “I’m the best candidate on the ballot and have over 8 years of experience at the Charleston County School District. I work with all troubled youth already. I already feed the homeless and we’re working with other community organizations and nonprofits to develop a homeless shelter and transition homes in North Charleston.”

Trollinger is focused on developing more resources for addressing the issue of homelessness in the city, suggesting that North Charleston needs a permanent homeless shelter similar to 180 Place in downtown Charleston. He says he would call a meeting of areas cities “as soon as I get into office” to get the plan rolling.

He is also prepared to tackle crime. He says young people need a place to go and things to do instead of getting into trouble – especially after school.

“We need to give our kids a second chance at life, another option when they get out of school rather than just roaming the streets,” Trollinger said. “We used to have skating rinks and parks. I think that we need to implement more extracurricular activities for kids.”

It’s schools where he believes the most change can be achieved. He’s not fully on board with Mayor Keith Summey’s plan to break away from the Charleston County School District, but he’s not necessarily opposed to it either.

“I would like to at least call a meeting with CCSD before I pull all of our schools from CCSD to figure out what the real problem is,” Trollinger said. “We can’t strengthen our workforce here in North Charleston if we don’t have a quality education system. We won’t be able to fulfill the jobs we have here if we don’t have a strong education system. We won’t be able to get people off the streets. If we don’t have a strong education system. We will be able to reduce crime if we don’t have a strong education system.”

Trollinger also reacted to the recent shooting at the beach on the Isle of Palms, preceded by fights between high school students. He says he supports the right of law-abiding citizens to carry weapons but says they should be required to have training on those weapons. He also says he’s not afraid to challenge state and federal laws in court to curb gun violence.

“I will do whatever I have to do and battle whoever I have to to keep the citizens of North Charleston safe,” Trollinger said. “I think we should strengthen the gun laws for those convicted of gun charges – they should not have [guns].”

Other candidates running include Councilwoman Rhonda Jerome, former Police Chief Reggie Burgess and entrepreneur John Singletary. You can learn more about Trollinger here.

