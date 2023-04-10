SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Woman wins $2 million in lottery the day after daughter beats cancer

Geraldine Gimblet claimed her lottery winnings alongside her daughter and granddaughter. Reggie...
Geraldine Gimblet claimed her lottery winnings alongside her daughter and granddaughter. Reggie Dixon, the Florida Lottery's chief of staff, joined the family to celebrate the occasion.(Source: Florida Lottery via Twitter)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Gray News) - A Florida woman won $2 million playing a scratch-off lottery game the day after her daughter finished treatment for breast cancer, according to the Florida Lottery.

Geraldine Gimblet told the lottery she bought her winning ticket for the $2 million Bonus Cashword game at a Lakeland gas station. She said it was the last ticket for the scratch-off game the gas station had.

“At first the gas station clerk thought there were no tickets left, but I asked him to double check because I like the crossword games the best. He found the last one,” she said.

Gimblet’s daughter and granddaughter went with her Friday to claim her big prize at lottery headquarters. Her daughter started crying when she shared what the win meant to her, according to the lottery.

“I’m just so happy for her,” Gimblet’s daughter said. “The day before my mom bought this ticket, I rang the bell and walked out of the hospital after completing my last treatment for breast cancer.”

She said Gimblet used money from her life savings to help take care of her during her cancer battle.

Gimblet chose to receive her prize as a lump sum payment of $1,645,000, the lottery said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hadden Smith, 34, from Summerville, died from a gunshot wound at the Publix on Sam Rittenberg...
Coroner IDs man killed in shooting near West Ashley grocery store
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early-morning shooting in Ladson...
Deputies investigating early-morning Ladson shooting
Police say the shooting took place near the IOP pier around 5:15 Friday afternoon.
Lawmakers, officials react to Isle of Palms beach shooting
Sgt. Matt Storen with the Isle of Palms Police Department confirms there was a shooting on the...
5 of 6 Isle of Palms shooting victims released from hospital, city says
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Man allegedly shot while walking in Archdale, won’t cooperate with investigation

Latest News

Four people, including a child, are dead after a suspect shot three victims inside a Florida...
3 fatally shot in Fla. home after reports of domestic violence
In an Easter message highlighting hope, Pope Francis invoked prayers for both the Ukrainian and...
Pope Francis prays for countries in conflict on Easter Sunday
Dave and Elyssa Pardus, alongside Sue Pardus and her children Taylor Galland and Chris Galland,...
Charleston family to run in marathon for late grandmother with Alzheimer’s
Hadden Smith, 34, from Summerville, died from a gunshot wound at the Publix on Sam Rittenberg...
Coroner IDs man killed in shooting near West Ashley grocery store