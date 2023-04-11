SC Lottery
3 people injured following floor collapsing at federal courthouse

By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Three people are injured following the third floor collapsing onto the second floor at the federal courthouse Tuesday.

Chatham EMS says they are on the scene at 125 Bull Street. The courthouse is currently under construction.

They say at least three people are injured, at least one of those people was taken to the hospital.

”It’s gonna be a couple of hours. The structural engineer is actually coming from South Carolina, so we’re looking at a minimum of two or three hours before they get on scene, and we don’t know how long it’s going to take before the inspection happens,” Savannah Fire Batallion Chief Wayne Ifill says.

Representative Buddy Carter released a statement on Twitter thanking Savannah Fire for helping keep the community safe.

