Charleston Police arrest man accused of shooting roommate

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police have arrested a 64-year-old man in connection to a Monday night shooting.

John Pope was charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Officers responded around 9:30 p.m. Monday to a home in the 300 block of Cassina Road.

Officers found one victim who had been shot, Inspector Michael Gillooly said. The wound was believed to be non-life-threatening and the victim was taken to an area hospital in stable condition by EMS.

Detectives said the investigation led to Pope who was the victim’s roommate.

Pope was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

