The Citadel’s Reeves Named SoCon Pitcher of the Week

The Citadel Baseball
The Citadel Baseball(Live 5 News)
By The Citadel Athletics
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. – After tossing a complete-game shutout against Ball State, The Citadel right hander Cameron Reeves has been named the Southern Conference Pitcher of the Week, it was announced by the league office Monday afternoon.

Reeves takes home his second career weekly honor after throwing the first complete-game shutout of his career. Reeves held the Cardinals to just three base hits, while striking out eight and not walking a batter over the 7.0 innings. He allowed a two-out single in the first inning, then did not allow another base hit until the sixth.

On the season, Reeves is 6-1 with a 2.79 ERA. He has allowed just 24 hits and struck out 41 over 42.0 innings. He ranks fourth national in wins, and 11th nationally in hits allowed per nine innings (5.14)

