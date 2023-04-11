Coroner IDs father, daughter killed in N. Charleston crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the identities of the man and woman who were killed in a North Charleston crash over the weekend.

Franklin Aiken, 84, and Arielle Aiken, 33, both of North Charleston, died from injuries sustained in the crash, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

The single-vehicle crash happened on Meeting Street Road between Highway 52 and the King Street Extension on Saturday, O’Neal said. The car was found Easter morning.

The coroner’s office confirmed the victims are father and daughter.

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating the crash.

