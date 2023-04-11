SC Lottery
Home fans get first look at Riverdogs

All of the fun starts Tuesday, as opening day is finally here.
By Samantha Popovics and Emilie Zuhowski
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:53 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - From April through September, The Joe comes alive when the Charleston Riverdogs come to play. And all of the fun starts Tuesday, as opening day is finally here.

The Joe is expected to be filled with over 5,000 fans and Riverdogs officials say the fans can expect lots of bells and whistles to start the season off.

Riverdogs President Dave Echols said tonight, there will be lots of excitement, fan interactions, and light shows.

Echols said they are always trying to come up with something new, and this season The Joe has a lot of new destination spots around the ballpark for food and beverages and fan interactions. After opening day, the Riverdogs will be home for six straight days and there will be special things happening all during the first week.

This week fans will see a concert-style tee shirt giveaway Wednesday, the first Thirsty Thursday after that, fireworks on Friday night, and a celebration for last year’s championship on Saturday, where they will be handing out replica rings to fans. Lastly, Family Sunday will wrap up the first homestand. But Echols said there’s nothing like opening day.

“It’s hard to top the opening day jitters and opening day excitement and feeling, but this is new territory for us,” Echols said. “We haven’t been back-to-back champs before, so launching another season with a team coming from the first road trip, we’re real excited to bring them back. Community’s got a great buzz, got a sellout crowd so it’s pretty exciting.”

The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 p.m.

The Riverdogs split two games in Myrtle Beach against the Pelicans to open the season.

