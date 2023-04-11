Federal grant could help Charleston-area Black communities tell history, grow

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new federal grant could help dozens of Black settlement communities in the Charleston area document their history and continue to grow.

Ferguson Village locals said Tuesday they can trace their lineage back to the Civil War, with some fighting in the war itself, and some of their ancestors working in nearby plantations. They said a new grant could help them tell their story even further.

The City of Charleston said the National Park Service’s Underrepresented Communities Grant is optional for neighborhoods to participate.

The total grant amount is $110,000 with the city, county, Mt. Pleasant and the Preservation Society of Charleston each pitching in, along with the federal government.

Charleston city officials said these communities could add historical markers, monuments and historic district designation with the grant.

Barbara Goss Brown, the president of the Ferguson Village neighborhood association, said the village is an underdeveloped community that’s trying to grow into modern times.

She said the grant could help them and others both preserve their heritage and grow over the next generation.

“I’m hoping that there’s protection for all of our Black communities on James Island as being a part of what makes Charleston and James Island what we are,” Goss Brown said. “We are just losing so much, and I’m afraid that 20, 30, maybe 10 years from now, we, like so many other races and people, we will become extinct because the powers to be don’t see the need.”

Charleston City Council is currently taking up this grant tonight, and officials have asked them to approve it.

Once approved, the city said there will be several community meetings to kick off this grant.

