SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Federal grant could help Charleston-area Black communities tell history, grow

Charleston city officials said these communities could add historical markers, monuments and...
Charleston city officials said these communities could add historical markers, monuments and historic district designation with the grant.(Live 5)
By Rey Llerena
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new federal grant could help dozens of Black settlement communities in the Charleston area document their history and continue to grow.

Ferguson Village locals said Tuesday they can trace their lineage back to the Civil War, with some fighting in the war itself, and some of their ancestors working in nearby plantations. They said a new grant could help them tell their story even further.

The City of Charleston said the National Park Service’s Underrepresented Communities Grant is optional for neighborhoods to participate.

The total grant amount is $110,000 with the city, county, Mt. Pleasant and the Preservation Society of Charleston each pitching in, along with the federal government.

Charleston city officials said these communities could add historical markers, monuments and historic district designation with the grant.

Barbara Goss Brown, the president of the Ferguson Village neighborhood association, said the village is an underdeveloped community that’s trying to grow into modern times.

She said the grant could help them and others both preserve their heritage and grow over the next generation.

“I’m hoping that there’s protection for all of our Black communities on James Island as being a part of what makes Charleston and James Island what we are,” Goss Brown said. “We are just losing so much, and I’m afraid that 20, 30, maybe 10 years from now, we, like so many other races and people, we will become extinct because the powers to be don’t see the need.”

Charleston City Council is currently taking up this grant tonight, and officials have asked them to approve it.

Once approved, the city said there will be several community meetings to kick off this grant.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taif Cobbs, 31, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime...
Man faces charges after shooting leads to pursuit, crash on Hwy 61
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office responded just before noon to a St. Matthews Road...
15-year-old identified in fatal Easter shooting in Orangeburg
Dozens of messages have been sent to Alex Murdaugh since he began serving his life sentence in...
‘I think I love you:’ Alex Murdaugh gets dozens of messages in prison
Beachgoers pass by as investigators survey the scene on Isle of Palms.
FBI, state agents lend hand in Isle of Palms shooting investigation
Two children were killed after the SUV they were riding in went off the road in Orangeburg...
Coroner IDs Summerville children killed in crash

Latest News

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the identities of the man and woman who...
Coroner IDs father, daughter killed in N. Charleston crash
Isle of Palms residents are taking action and want to show how many people support limiting the...
Isle of Palms citizens’ petition to limit short-term rentals gains signatures
The abandoned and derelict boats pose navigational hazards and can cause property damage. But...
Folly Beach Police look to remove final two abandoned boats from waterways
The push comes after a shooting on an Isle of Palms beach that injured six people who were...
Gov. McMaster, officials urge stiffer penalties for illegal guns, bond reform