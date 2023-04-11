Folly Beach Police look to remove final two abandoned boats from waterways

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - After making major strides in removing dozens of abandoned and derelict vessels from their waterways, the Folly Beach Public Safety Department is asking city council Tuesday for funding to remove the last two vessels stuck in their waterways in hopes of protecting the marsh.

Chief Andrew Gilreath started getting involved with the removal of derelict and abandoned vessels in city waterways back in 2017.

“Our waterways were getting choked up,” Gilreath said. “The derelict vessels were all over the place. We had a couple storms at that time that were moving those boats around creating even more hazards.”

Since then, they’ve been able to remove 35 vessels, a big feat for a small department with no help from state funding. Now, there’s just two more boats to go.

At Tuesday’s city council meeting, Gilreath is asking for funding to remove a large motor yacht off Folly Creek near Oak Island Creek, and they’re hoping the vendor they chose will be able to remove the last vessel, a small sailboat off the Folly River near Robbins Creek while they’re out there.

“Actually, what Folly Beach has done is totally remarkable in such short period of time with very limited funding because the state of South Carolina does not provide any funding whatsoever with removing abandoned and derelict boats and many of these boats have been sitting out here for 20 years, and breaking apart, fiberglass getting into the seafood, oil, gas,” Rudy Socha, CEO of Wounded Nature Working Veterans, said.

Wounded Nature Working Veterans, a nonprofit, focuses on environmental aspects of removing large debris items from coastal areas. They’ve been working with Folly Beach for years, and they’ve helped remove 142 boats from Charleston-area waterways since 2017.

The abandoned and derelict boats pose navigational hazards and can cause property damage. But the environmental risks of keeping the decaying boats in the water are great. Socha says that every time they remove a boat, they’re removing 3 or 4 tons of fiberglass, lead, and gasoline.

“I think some of these boats that end up here are projects that someone has grand dreams about sailing the world or whatever and whether money gets in the way or life gets in the way, the boats end up languishing in these creeks and falling into different states of disrepair, they’ll get sunk by storms or just general disrepair and it becomes a huge ecological issue,” Gilreath said.

According to Socha, in the greater Charleston area, there are still about seven large commercial projects that need to be removed, and about 25 recreational boats that still need to come out of the water.

In Folly Beach, the efforts to remove the boats have not gone unnoticed from the community.

“We’ll be down on our rescue dock and have boaters tell us how much the waterways improved and how much more usable it is,” Gilreath said.

Tuesday’s city council meeting begins at 7 p.m. at Folly Beach Council Chambers.

