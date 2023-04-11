SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Man wins $1M jackpot after grandmother buys lottery ticket for 18th birthday

A man scratched off a $1 million winning lottery ticket for his 18th birthday.
A man scratched off a $1 million winning lottery ticket for his 18th birthday.(California Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Gray News) - A California man celebrated turning 18 while cashing in a million-dollar lottery ticket.

According to the California Lottery, Kaleb Heng won $1 million from a scratch-off lottery ticket that was given to him by his grandmother for his 18th birthday.

Lottery officials said the jackpot was hit from a $10 scratch-off ticket on The Perfect Gift game.

“I’m pretty stoked! I certainly wasn’t expecting it,” Heng said.

Heng’s grandmother bought the winning ticket from a market in the Turlock area and gave it to him while he was heading out on a fishing trip.

“My mom was driving me to go fishing, and on the way, I scratched it,” Heng said. “We had to pull over. It was a million dollars, and I didn’t even have an ID yet!”

Heng said they ended up turning the car around to get his identification and cash in the ticket.

The 18-year-old told lottery officials he plans to use the money for college and investments.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taif Cobbs, 31, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime...
Man faces charges after shooting leads to pursuit, crash on Hwy 61
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office responded just before noon to a St. Matthews Road...
15-year-old identified in fatal Easter shooting in Orangeburg
Dozens of messages have been sent to Alex Murdaugh since he began serving his life sentence in...
‘I think I love you:’ Alex Murdaugh gets dozens of messages in prison
Beachgoers pass by as investigators survey the scene on Isle of Palms.
FBI, state agents lend hand in Isle of Palms shooting investigation
Two children were killed after the SUV they were riding in went off the road in Orangeburg...
Coroner IDs Summerville children killed in crash

Latest News

Five people have died following a a mass shooting inside a Louisville bank.
Louisville police release body camera video from shooting
William Harding, Amanda Pratt
Conway mother, father arrested after 3-year-old tests positive for drugs, warrants show
Federal Courthouse
3 people injured following floor collapsing at federal courthouse
Charleston city officials said these communities could add historical markers, monuments and...
Federal grant could help Charleston-area Black communities tell history, grow
FILE - Police look on as students return to Richneck Elementary on Jan. 30, 2023, in Newport...
Criminal probe focuses on school where boy, 6, shot teacher