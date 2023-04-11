SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

NASCAR driver charged with assault, suspended indefinitely from racing

NASCAR driver Cody Ware, 27, is charged with assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury and assault on a female. (Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – NASCAR Cup Series driver Cody Ware was arrested Monday in North Carolina and is now facing assault charges, officials said.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said Ware, 27, is charged with assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury and assault on a female.

According to jail records, he was booked into the Iredell Detention Facility on Monday morning on a $3,000 bond.

Later that afternoon, Ware posted his bond and was released from jail. He also had his first court appearance Monday.

NASCAR issued a statement on Monday announcing Ware is suspended indefinitely.

According to the statement, Ware has raced in the Cup Series since 2017. His best finish in 97 career starts was sixth place last August at Daytona International Speedway.

Further details were not yet available.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taif Cobbs, 31, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime...
Man faces charges after shooting leads to pursuit, crash on Hwy 61
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office responded just before noon to a St. Matthews Road...
15-year-old identified in fatal Easter shooting in Orangeburg
Dozens of messages have been sent to Alex Murdaugh since he began serving his life sentence in...
‘I think I love you:’ Alex Murdaugh gets dozens of messages in prison
Beachgoers pass by as investigators survey the scene on Isle of Palms.
FBI, state agents lend hand in Isle of Palms shooting investigation
Two children were killed after the SUV they were riding in went off the road in Orangeburg...
Coroner IDs Summerville children killed in crash

Latest News

FILE - This image contained in a court filing by the Department of Justice on Aug. 30, 2022,...
Key lawmakers win access to mishandled classified docs
FILE - TCF Bank Stadium is shown during a media tour in Minneapolis, in this Tuesday, June 16,...
Report: U of Minnesota ‘committed genocide’ of Native people
The abandoned and derelict boats pose navigational hazards and can cause property damage. But...
Folly Beach Police look to remove final two abandoned boats from waterways
Police are looking for a gunman after one person was killed and three others injured in a...
One killed, 3 hurt in shooting outside DC funeral home
Five people have died following a a mass shooting inside a Louisville bank.
Louisville shooter targeted bank co-workers, police say