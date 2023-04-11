Police seeking tips in Beaufort homicide

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead Sunday.

Officers were called to Cross Creek Apartments at 325 Ambrose Run around 8:43 p.m. for a report of a gunshot victim, according to the Beaufort Police Department.

Police located the victim, Daveion Reed, 21, and rendered aid. Police say he was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone with information on what happened is asked to call Investigator Stephanie Fritz at 843-322-7913. If you wish to stay anonymous, call the anonymous tipline at 843-322-7938.

