Report: Man arrested after threatening woman with hatchet

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man is facing several charges after an incident at a North Charleston home.

Keith Prince, 45, is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and kidnapping.

Deputies were called to 2229 Midland Park Rd. in North Charleston around 4:31 p.m. Monday for a report of a woman screaming for help, according to court documents.

A witness told authorities he saw Prince physically restraining a woman and threatening her life while holding a hatchet, an affidavit states.

Prince is currently booked in the Al Cannon Detention Center. His bond was set at $250,000.

