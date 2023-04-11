SC Lottery
Report: Man arrested after threatening woman with hatchet

Keith Prince, 45, is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, possession...
By Marissa Lute
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man is facing several charges after an incident at a North Charleston home.

Keith Prince, 45, is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and kidnapping.

Deputies were called to 2229 Midland Park Rd. in North Charleston around 4:31 p.m. Monday for a report of a woman screaming for help, according to court documents.

A witness told authorities he saw Prince physically restraining a woman and threatening her life while holding a hatchet, an affidavit states.

Prince is currently booked in the Al Cannon Detention Center. His bond was set at $250,000.

