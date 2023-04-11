SC Lottery
Return to spring-like temps, rain chances this week!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Beautiful weather continues as we enjoy a warming trend that will put us closer to the average highs for mid April by this afternoon.

TODAY: Sunny Sky. High 79.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny Sky. High 79.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Rain. High 78.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 77.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 84.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain. High 85.

