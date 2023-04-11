Return to spring-like temps, rain chances this week!
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Beautiful weather continues as we enjoy a warming trend that will put us closer to the average highs for mid April by this afternoon.
TODAY: Sunny Sky. High 79.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny Sky. High 79.
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Rain. High 78.
FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 77.
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 84.
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain. High 85.
