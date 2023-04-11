SC Lottery
Stingrays’ Tyler Wall Earns Second ECHL Goaltender of the Week Honors

Tyler Wall had 36 saves as the Stingrays earned a shootout win over Norfolk(South Carolina Stingrays)
Tyler Wall had 36 saves as the Stingrays earned a shootout win over Norfolk(South Carolina Stingrays)
By SC Stingrays
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC – The ECHL announced today that Tyler Wall of the South Carolina Stingrays has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the week of April 3-9.

Wall posted a perfect 2-0-0 record with a 1.89 goals-against average, and a .941 save percentage against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits and Florida Everblades last week. He stopped 64-of-68 shots, and his strong play helped the Stingrays create separation in the South Division.

Wall opened the week by turning back 39 shots in a 2-1 win on the road over Greenville on April 6th. He followed the performance with a 25-save effort against the Florida Everblades on April 8th to finish the week.

This is Wall’s second time in the last month being named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week, first earning the honor for the week of March 13-19.

Under contract with the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League, Wall has suited up for 33 games with the Stingrays, notching a record of 21-10-1 with a 2.63 goals-against average, a .910 save percentage, and two shutouts this season. The native of Leamington, ON is 26-13-1 in two seasons of ECHL hockey with Jacksonville and South Carolina, posting a 2.58 goals-against average, a .909 save percentage, and three shutouts.

Originally drafted by the New York Rangers in the sixth round of the 2016 NHL draft, Wall appeared in 15 AHL games with the Hartford Wolf Pack and has a 4-8-1 record with a 3.83 goals-against average and a .866 save percentage. Prior to going pro, Wall played four seasons at UMass-Lowell with a record of 58-34-10, a 2.28 goals-against average, a save percentage of .918, and nine shutouts while leading the team to a Hockey East Championship in 2017.

