SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

USC’s Petry Named SEC Player of the Week

By USC Athletics
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM – University of South Carolina freshman outfielder Ethan Petry has been named the Southeastern Conference Player of the Week, the league office announced this afternoon (Monday, April 10).

Petry, who has been named Freshman of the Week three times this season, earns Player of the Week in the league after another monster week at the plate, highlighted by a Thursday night performance where he hit two home runs and drove in eight in Carolina’s 13-5 win over LSU. Petry hit a two-run home run off LSU’s Paul Skenes, the first off the LSU pitcher this season, and added a grand slam in a five-run fifth inning. Petry’s eight runs are the most by a Gamecock since Adam Mathews drove in eight against College of Charleston in 2011. Petry had a single, walked and scored a run in the 5-0 win over North Carolina on Tuesday and had an RBI with a single and run scored in Friday’s game against LSU. Petry currently is tied for the SEC lead with 51 RBI to go along with 15 home runs and a .442 batting average.

Petry also was named a National Player of the Week by Collegiate Baseball, his second honor of the year from the publication.

In other specialty awards, Georgia’s Liam Sullivan was named the Pitcher of the Week, while Texas A&M’s Jace LaViolette was named the Freshman of the Week.

Carolina hosts USC Upstate Tuesday night (April 11) at 7 p.m. at Founders Park. The game will be streamed on SEC Network Plus.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taif Cobbs, 31, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime...
Man faces charges after shooting leads to pursuit, crash on Hwy 61
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office responded just before noon to a St. Matthews Road...
15-year-old identified in fatal Easter shooting in Orangeburg
Dozens of messages have been sent to Alex Murdaugh since he began serving his life sentence in...
‘I think I love you:’ Alex Murdaugh gets dozens of messages in prison
Beachgoers pass by as investigators survey the scene on Isle of Palms.
FBI, state agents lend hand in Isle of Palms shooting investigation
Two children were killed after the SUV they were riding in went off the road in Orangeburg...
Coroner IDs Summerville children killed in crash

Latest News

Tyler Wall had 36 saves as the Stingrays earned a shootout win over Norfolk
Stingrays’ Tyler Wall Earns Second ECHL Goaltender of the Week Honors
The Citadel Baseball
The Citadel’s Reeves Named SoCon Pitcher of the Week
Coastal Carolina baseball
No. 17 Chants Drop Top-20 Matchup at No. 14 Campbell on Monday Night
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Home fans get first look at Riverdogs