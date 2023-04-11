Utility worker, neighbor save Colleton Co. dog from fire

COTTAGEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A utility worker and a neighbor quickly went into action Monday morning to minimize damage to a Cottageville home and save the dog inside.

A Palmetto Rural Telephone Cooperative employee was next door making an installation on Peirce Road when he heard smoke alarms coming for the home next door, Colleton County Fire-Rescue said.

A resident of the home he was working at knew the neighbor was not home and both went to the doublewide mobile home and found smoke.

They were able to open the front door of the home and allow the dog to escape without injury, firefighters said.

When firefighters arrived on the scene moments later, they located a burning chair believed to have been ignited by a cigarette.

Firefighters extinguish a chair that caught fire inside a Cottageville home Monday morning. (Colleton County Fire-Rescue)

Firefighters said they carried the chair outside and put out the fire before clearing the home of smoke.

Firefighters say fire damage inside the home was minimal.

