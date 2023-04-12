SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

3-month-old dead, 6 kids found alone at caregiver’s apartment

By Chuck Morris and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:11 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Police in Tennessee are investigating after the mother of a 3-month-old boy found her son dead and six other children alone at their daycare provider’s apartment.

Metropolitan Nashville Police detectives in the Youth Services division are investigating after a 3-month-old boy was found dead Monday inside the apartment of his daycare provider.

Police say the caregiver, 51-year-old Anne C. Jordan, was not at the apartment when the dead infant and six other children, ranging in age up to 16 months, were found by the victim’s mother and another parent, WSMV reports.

Medical staff at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital reported the dead child did not have any obvious signs of traumatic injury or medical issues. The six other children have been determined to be in good health.

Hikers in Harpeth River State Park found Jordan suffering from significant cuts, apparently self-inflicted, to her arms on Monday evening. Police said she was flown by helicopter to a Nashville hospital, where detectives will attempt to interview her.

Jordan’s car was found at the park and is being searched pursuant to a warrant.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the identities of the man and woman who...
Coroner IDs father, daughter killed in N. Charleston crash
The Isle of Palms Police Department says only five people were injured in a shooting on the...
5 victims in Isle of Palms shooting, police say; 28-year-old still hospitalized
Taif Cobbs, 31, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime...
Man faces charges after shooting leads to pursuit, crash on Hwy 61
Federal Courthouse
3 people injured following floor collapsing at federal courthouse
Jessica-Ann Dupree said her two miniature pigs- Alfie and Petunia- were like family to her.
Owner searches for answers after two pet pigs shot on private property

Latest News

The Charleston City Council OK’d the police department to work on funding to add elder advocate...
Charleston Police Department takes next steps toward elder advocate position
Treasury Secretary Yellen cautiously optimistic about US economy
Officers forced entry into a home where they found 40-year-old Ethel Syretha Steele dead from...
Mother, 3 kids killed in shooting at NC home, police say
Five law enforcement officers pleaded not guilty to state crimes in the deadly 2019 arrest of...
5 La. officers arraigned in connection to 2019 death of Ronald Greene