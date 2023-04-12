$5,000 reward offered in shooting of two pet pigs

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The search for answers is ongoing in the shooting that left one pig injured and another dead.

Charleston Animal Society is offering a $5,000 reward to help catch those responsible for the shooting of two miniature pet pigs at their Wadmalaw Island home on April 3, a news release says.

The pigs’ owner, Jessica-Ann Dupree, says after returning home from running errands she found a trail of blood coming from the porch, up the patio stairs and into the house.

Dupree says Alfie died after being shot in the head, and Petunia is recovering after being shot in the leg.

“I didn’t deserve this and neither did they,” Dupree says.

Charleston Animal Society hopes this reward for information will lead to the arrest and felony conviction of those involved, a news release says.

“For nearly 150 years, the Animal Society has been dedicated to preventing cruelty to both humans and animals. We will continue to offer rewards for these heinous acts of cruelty perpetrated by the most despicable of humans hiding among us,” Charleston Animal Society President and CEO Joe Elmore, CAWA, CFRE says.

If you have information on the shootings of Alfie and Petunia, you’re asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843- 554-2440.

