Charleston Police Department takes next steps toward elder advocate position

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston City Council OK’d the police department to work on funding to add elder advocate specialist on the force Tuesday night.

About one in ten Americans 60 and older have experienced some form of elder abuse, but only one in 24 cases of abuse are reported to authorities, according to the National Council on Aging.

One Lowcountry senior advocate said adding an Elder Advocate Specialist position to the Charleston Police Department will make it easier for seniors to recognize and report this abuse.

“Whether it’s somebody in healthcare, whether it’s family, or a friend, it happens, and it happens every day,” Lynne Dierke, the owner of Lighthouse Senior Living Solutions said, explaining the different types of elder abuse she’s seen in the Lowcountry.

She said seniors are preyed upon in various situations and aren’t always likely to report the abuse they face.

“Seniors are more private and less likely to share or tell somebody. Because I think they’re embarrassed that it happened. Depending on what’s going on with them they’re not really sure where to turn to and who to trust,” Dierke said.

Tuesday, the Charleston Police Department received the OK from Charleston City Council to apply for a grant under the Victims of Crime Act for around $140,000 to fund this Elder Advocate Specialist Position.

Lt. Corey Taylor, with the Charleston Police Department, said this position will be a victim advocate specifically for anyone 50 and above.

He said after a crime, this advocate will reach out, check to make sure the victim has the proper court date, provide support to the victim and family, share resources, and help connect them with social services- which said is a very important, and often forgotten, part of the police department’s responsibilities.

“As a law enforcement agency- yes, we want to get the criminal and lock the criminal up and see that they are put in the criminal justice system. But there’s another element to that- and that second element is the victim,” Taylor said.

If granted, the award results are expected in August 2023. But, according to the Charleston City Council agenda, even if the money is not awarded, they plan on including the position in their budget for 2024 because of how important it is.

