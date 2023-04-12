City of Charleston raises awareness for child abuse with ‘Pinwheels for Prevention’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston is honoring Child Abuse Awareness Month by getting involved in a prevention initiative.

The city is taking part again in ‘Pinwheels for Prevention. It’s an initiative they have been part of since 2013 to raise awareness for child abuse prevention throughout the state.

Pinwheel gardens were planted at Colonial Lake to represent happy and hopeful childhoods that could be threatened by child abuse. With the month of April being National Child Abuse Prevention Month, the city of Charleston representatives and Mayor John Tecklenburg gathered at Colonial Lake today in honor of ‘Pinwheel City Designation.’

The city has partnered with Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center for decades now and they fully support the work the center does helping children in the community. Mayor John Tecklenburg says we all have a collective responsibility to care for the most vulnerable and the most in need, which is our children.

“In the sad event that you suspect child abuse occurring it needs to be reported to the authorities so if you see something say something and that’s what this awareness is all about,“ Tecklenburg says.

Tecklenburg says to raise attention to this issue and support children you should be on the lookout for cases of abuse.

“We raise advocacy and attention to this issue and ask all of our community to live and support our children. That’s just the natural and right thing for us to be doing,“ Tecklenburg says.

If you see something and would like to report a case of child abuse you can call the authorities or a child advocacy center, like Dee Norton.

