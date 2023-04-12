SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

CofC Collects First Shutout in Win over Charleston Southern

By CofC Athletics
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. - College of Charleston baseball collected their first shutout of the season in an 8-0 victory over Charleston Southern Tuesday night from Patriots Point.

Connor Campbell tossed five innings allowing just three hits and striking out three before Alex Lyon added three innings of one-hit, two-strikeout ball and William Privette closed it out with two punchouts.

Cole Mathis paced the Cougar offense again Tuesday finishing 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles, his second of the night broke a scoreless tie for a 2-0 Charleston lead through two innings. Will Baumhofer walked twice and scored twice while JT Marr had a career-best three walks - a majority of the Cougars’ seven walks drawn on the night.

Leading Off

Final Score: Charleston 8, Charleston Southern 0

Location: Patriots Point

Records: Charleston (19-13), Charleston Southern (14-18)

How It Happened

• Charleston struck early as Cole Mathis drove home two on a double to left field and 2-0 Charleston lead after two innings.

• The Cougars would add on to their lead on a fielder’s choice in the sixth with Luke Wood collecting his team-leading 23rd RBI of the season.

• Charleston broke it open in the home half of the eighth posting a five spot behind doubles from JT Marr and Cam Dean and a two-run single from Tanner Steffy.

Notes

• JT Marr set a new career-high with three walks in the win and added an RBI double in the eighth.

• Cole Mathis had two more doubles to bring his total to 14 on the season and added two RBI.

• Tanner Steffy and Cam Dean added two RBI as well, all four of those runs driven-in coming in the five-run eighth.

• Connor Campbell picked up his second win tossing a season-high five shutout innings limiting the Buccaneers to just three hits and striking out three.

• Cole Mathis and Will Baumhofer extended their hit streaks to seven while Ben Hamacher made it six-straight with a base knock.

• Cam Dean extended his on-base streak to 12 with a pair of knocks.

Up Next

Charleston heads to New Jersey for their first meeting with CAA newcomer Monmouth to kick off a five-game road swing. First pitch Friday in West Long Branch is slated for 3 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taif Cobbs, 31, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime...
Man faces charges after shooting leads to pursuit, crash on Hwy 61
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office responded just before noon to a St. Matthews Road...
15-year-old identified in fatal Easter shooting in Orangeburg
Dozens of messages have been sent to Alex Murdaugh since he began serving his life sentence in...
‘I think I love you:’ Alex Murdaugh gets dozens of messages in prison
Beachgoers pass by as investigators survey the scene on Isle of Palms.
FBI, state agents lend hand in Isle of Palms shooting investigation
Two children were killed after the SUV they were riding in went off the road in Orangeburg...
Coroner IDs Summerville children killed in crash

Latest News

Ryan Cermak homered to lead the RiverDogs to a win over Columbia on Tuesday
Cermak’s Round-Tripper Powers RiverDogs Comeback in Home Opener
Gamecocks Pick Up Midweek Win over USC Upstate
Clemson baseball
Tigers Defeat Bulldogs 8-1 In Athens
Coastal Carolina baseball
No. 17 Chants Hold Off No. 14 Camels for 5-3 Road Win