CofC Collects First Shutout in Win over Charleston Southern

CHARLESTON, S.C. - College of Charleston baseball collected their first shutout of the season in an 8-0 victory over Charleston Southern Tuesday night from Patriots Point.

Connor Campbell tossed five innings allowing just three hits and striking out three before Alex Lyon added three innings of one-hit, two-strikeout ball and William Privette closed it out with two punchouts.

Cole Mathis paced the Cougar offense again Tuesday finishing 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles, his second of the night broke a scoreless tie for a 2-0 Charleston lead through two innings. Will Baumhofer walked twice and scored twice while JT Marr had a career-best three walks - a majority of the Cougars’ seven walks drawn on the night.

Leading Off

Final Score: Charleston 8, Charleston Southern 0

Location: Patriots Point

Records: Charleston (19-13), Charleston Southern (14-18)

How It Happened

• Charleston struck early as Cole Mathis drove home two on a double to left field and 2-0 Charleston lead after two innings.

• The Cougars would add on to their lead on a fielder’s choice in the sixth with Luke Wood collecting his team-leading 23rd RBI of the season.

• Charleston broke it open in the home half of the eighth posting a five spot behind doubles from JT Marr and Cam Dean and a two-run single from Tanner Steffy.

Notes

• JT Marr set a new career-high with three walks in the win and added an RBI double in the eighth.

• Cole Mathis had two more doubles to bring his total to 14 on the season and added two RBI.

• Tanner Steffy and Cam Dean added two RBI as well, all four of those runs driven-in coming in the five-run eighth.

• Connor Campbell picked up his second win tossing a season-high five shutout innings limiting the Buccaneers to just three hits and striking out three.

• Cole Mathis and Will Baumhofer extended their hit streaks to seven while Ben Hamacher made it six-straight with a base knock.

• Cam Dean extended his on-base streak to 12 with a pair of knocks.

Up Next

Charleston heads to New Jersey for their first meeting with CAA newcomer Monmouth to kick off a five-game road swing. First pitch Friday in West Long Branch is slated for 3 p.m.

