Construction confusion inspires potential Goose Creek ordinance

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - With only a few months until it is planned to open in the fall, the Carolyn Lewis Elementary School in Carnes Crossroads only has one road in and one road out of the campus. This is despite all site plans showing a main entrance to the school from Highway 176.

But, the only completed entrance is via Helena Park Drive, inside the Carnes Crossroads neighborhood. The road is lined with houses, and people often park their cars on both sides of the street. Judie Edwards says she was one of the first people to move into a Carnes Crossroads home.

“I knew it was going to grow, and it was going to grow quickly,” Edwards says. “I think overall, the neighborhood is absolutely thrilled with the new school. But we are also very, very concerned about the amount of traffic it’s going to generate on neighborhood streets.”

Edwards is concerned that there is not a main entrance to the school from the highway, despite the plans for one. Mayor Gregory Habib also lives in Carnes Crossroads and shares her worries.

“We were obviously very much in favor of the school coming here,” Habib explains. “It’s a wonderful idea. And every plan we saw for the school included connectivity out to 176. The problem is it was never figured out who was going to create that connectivity. So we then figured out, well, nobody was planning on creating that connectivity.”

He says the South Carolina Department of School Facilities within the state department of education creates and approves school plans. They then work with districts and sometimes nearby developers, like in this case.

Habib says he noticed the main entrance from the plans was not underway yet and began to question when the construction would begin. He could not find an answer for who was paying for the construction or building of the road.

“Not only do we know that the road will not be built by this by this fall, there’s no way that can happen at this point in time, right? The problem is there is no plan to build the road,” he says. “There is no funding to build the road. There is no one stepping up to ensure that the road gets built.”

Since learning about the confusion, Habib says he has tried to find a way forward to get the main entrance from 176 funded and planned. His conclusion about the lack of funding and construction is that there was a miscommunication, and parties could have assumed the road was being taken care of by another party.

“And so that’s why I brought all of the entities together,” Habib explains. “Now who’s responsible for it not being built? There’s nothing in writing that says who’s responsible for it being built. The fact is I cannot lay that responsibility at any one person’s feet because it wasn’t spelled out.”

His attempts to find a resolution hinge on worries about traffic through the neighborhood, but also in public safety.

“It’s that we can’t get emergency vehicles to the school. That is untenable,” Habib says.

He says when the city learned about the issues with the main entrance, first responders ran tests through the neighborhood entrance. They concluded there are too many obstacles on one back street to ensure an acceptable response route.

Habib estimates the work to build the road to the entrance is about $3.5 million. All the discussion about what to do prompted a new city ordinance. The Goose Creek City Council read and approved the first reading of a rule requiring a new and updated traffic study presented to the city for every addition to a planned development on Tuesday.

“That would require for each phase of any development, any planned development, not just Carnes Crossroads but any and all in the city of Goose Creek each phase would have to have its new traffic study,” Habib says. “The problem comes from the initial traffic study for this neighborhood did not imagine everything that’s gone on, and it is outdated, quite frankly.”

Berkeley County School District Superintendent Dr. Anthony Dixon provided the following statement about the connecting road for the Carolyn Lewis School. He expresses that the district is in favor of an entrance via Highway 176 but is not responsible for that portion of the project.

My understanding is that the issues are all off-site and involve the lack of the second access road. While we very much favor a connection to 176 and have paid a large portion consistent with our fair share towards that connection, any issues with traffic access are between the city of Goose Creek and the developers. No on-site issues exist that would interfere with emergency vehicles having access to the school. The school itself is safe and in compliance with S.C. Department of Education facility standards.

The district is confident that the city of Goose Creek can resolve their issues with the developer, and we are even more confident that the city of Goose Creek will work collaboratively with the developer to ensure taxpayers are not negatively impacted by costs and responsibility. The District will continue to be good stewards of taxpayer funding and will not utilize taxpayer funds to settle conflicts between municipalities and private business.

The South Carolina Department of Education has not provided any updates yet about the plans for the school or its role in the construction.

The Daniel Island Company, the parent company of Carnes Crossroads Associates, has not yet responded to a request for comment. Mayor Habib says that the developer owns the portion of land where the plans show a road.

In the fall of 2023, Carolyn Lewis School is scheduled to open with a max capacity of more than 1,200 students. Edwards, who does not have children attending the school but enjoys the neighborhood feel, says she is looking forward to seeing the kids head to school and hopes everyone will travel safely.

“Drive slow,” Edwards says. “We have a lot of children in this neighborhood, and it’s growing every time a new house gets sold. This is a very family-oriented and family-friendly neighborhood.”

