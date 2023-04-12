FIRST ALERT: Isle of Palms plans to close parking lot on Thursday

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Isle of Palms is announcing some parking restrictions for Thursday.

Starting at 2 a.m., the city will close the Isle of Palms Municipal Parking Lot, which is located at 1174 Pavilion Dr.

Sgt. Matt Storen with the Isle of Palms Police Department says this is in response to a planned event in Charleston County.

“Tomorrow, additional patrol officers are being scheduled and will remain scheduled throughout the weekend,” Storen says. “These officers will be assigned to traffic control and beach patrol.”

The increased security comes after a beachfront shooting on the Isle of Palms that left five people hurt.

The lot will reopen at 7 a.m. on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.