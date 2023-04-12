SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

FIRST ALERT: Isle of Palms plans to close parking lot on Thursday

The City of Isle of Palms is announcing some parking restrictions for Thursday.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Isle of Palms is announcing some parking restrictions for Thursday.

Starting at 2 a.m., the city will close the Isle of Palms Municipal Parking Lot, which is located at 1174 Pavilion Dr.

Sgt. Matt Storen with the Isle of Palms Police Department says this is in response to a planned event in Charleston County.

“Tomorrow, additional patrol officers are being scheduled and will remain scheduled throughout the weekend,” Storen says. “These officers will be assigned to traffic control and beach patrol.”

The increased security comes after a beachfront shooting on the Isle of Palms that left five people hurt.

RELATED: LISTEN: Police release radio transmissions from Isle of Palms shooting

The lot will reopen at 7 a.m. on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the identities of the man and woman who...
Coroner IDs father, daughter killed in N. Charleston crash
Ticara Bolden is charged with murder, armed robbery armed with a deadly weapon and possession...
Woman charged in fatal shooting near West Ashley grocery store
The Isle of Palms Police Department says only five people were injured in a shooting on the...
5 victims in Isle of Palms shooting, police say; 28-year-old still hospitalized
Federal Courthouse
3 people injured following floor collapsing at federal courthouse
Dell McMichael, 36, of North, is facing several charges after an incident on April 6.
North man arrested on weapon, drug charges after traffic stop

Latest News

With only a few months until it is planned to open in the fall, the Carolyn Lewis Elementary...
Construction confusion inspires potential Goose Creek ordinance
VIDEO: St. Stephen woman’s trial begins, accused of mistreating dozens of cats
VIDEO: St. Stephen woman’s trial begins, accused of mistreating dozens of cats
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: USDA: Invasive beetle found in thousands of Lowcountry trees; removal ongoing
Customers who have been using Yellow Cab for years will now have to find other means of...
‘I’m hurting’: Yellow Cab Co. of Charleston closing after 100 years