‘I’m hurting’: Yellow Cab Co. of Charleston closing after 100 years

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Yellow Cab Company of Charleston is closing down at the end of this month after 100 years of service.

Kimberly English, a Yellow Cab driver of eight years, says it was just six days ago that around 75 employees with the company were notified of this closure through an “emergency meeting.”

There is no law in South Carolina that requires businesses to notify employees of a closure by a specific time, but English feels the short notice was a slap in the face.

According to English, Jerry Crosby, Yellow Cab President, told employees during the meeting last week that the closure is due to a significant loss of funds every month since the pandemic.

English says she has herself and kids to take care of, and she’s feeling the pressure to have another job lined up before the end of the month.

“I’m basically without a job,” English said. “It’s ending on the 30th, rent is due on the 1st. I have nothing, we don’t get any unemployment because it’s an independent contractor, so we get no unemployment, there’s no severance packages, nothing, you just walk away with nothing.”

Employees aren’t the only ones who will be impacted by this closure.

Customers who have been using Yellow Cab for years will now have to find other means of transportation.

“I am hurting not only for the drivers but the community, because a lot of people depend on Yellow Cab,” English said.

The company says they will cease operations at 11 p.m. on April 30.

The company’s website does not give a reason for the closure. Yellow Cab President Jerry Crosby didn’t provide a statement or agree to go on camera.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.