LISTEN: Police release radio transmissions from Isle of Palms shooting

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - The Isle of Palms Police Department has released radio traffic from Friday’s shooting that injured five people, including four teenagers.

Isle of Palms Police Chief Kevin Cornett said high school seniors from around the Lowcountry were on the beach Friday for “senior skip day.”

Police said the shooting took place near the IOP pier around 5:15 p.m. Friday. Authorities were working to get two fights on the beach under control when shots rang out.

The five victims included two 15-year-old boys, a 16-year-old boy, a 17-year-old boy and a 28-year-old woman. In an update from police on Tuesday, the woman was still in the hospital in stable condition.

Radio transmissions from the operations center and the incident channel were released Tuesday night.

The calls indicate someone reporting people “smoking weed” in their car and a possible crash.

Officers then begin clearing people from the beach. An officer says Isle of Palms County Park is closing its gates early and officers requesting help clearing out traffic.

“Fourteen’s a mess if we can get some additional help clearing all this out,” an officer says.

Radio transmissions indicate a large group from the beach moved towards the parking lot of Sea Cabins.

What follows is two calls about possible guns. One in reference to the group at Sea Cabins scattering and another on the beach.

Minutes later an officer says “several fights” are breaking out on the beach. Dispatch is asked to request help from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and Mount Pleasant Police Department.

“Once they get here we’ll close down the beach and shut this party down,” an officer says.

Seconds later a call comes in about shots fired at 1140 Ocean Blvd.

“Shots fired! We’ve got several shots fired out here on the beach,” an officer says.

Officers then start to respond to the wounded. One officer requests EMS after one of the boys was shot in the hip in the Sea Cabins parking lot, and another call comes for the woman shot in the stomach under the pier.

At this point, police request any available agencies to assist them.

“The shooter is still outstanding, we do not have a description and the shooter is still outstanding,” an officer says.

In the minutes following, police get a description from one of the victims. A person also calls dispatch and says they saw someone they believed to be a shooter near the Windjammer.

An officer notes that several videos are going around the area they responded and says “it looks like this is going to be on Snapchat.” A few minutes later another officer asks if a photo of the shooter could be sent out from the video. It’s noted that the person with the video was being uncooperative.

Officers also say they have been able to recover several weapons and shell casings.

The Isle of Palms Police Department says two people have been arrested following the shooting. Shawn Alexander Goods-Martin, 18, was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon. Goods-Martin was booked in the Al Cannon Detention Center and later posted bond for $25,000.

A juvenile, whose name was not released, was also arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of a stolen firearm.

Police have not confirmed whether the two arrested were involved in the shooting. Sgt. Matt Storen confirmed others were detained on Friday but have since been released after talking with investigators.

***WARNING: Some listeners may find these calls disturbing***

Listen to the full audio of the calls below:

