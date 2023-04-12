Meeting gives chance for community to share education goals, needs

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Students, educators, teachers and community members will weigh in during an open table discussion on education in the Tri-County Thursday.

Charleston Shared Future calls the “Tri-County Community Education Meeting” an “informative discussion that leads to action.”

They said they are looking for opinions from community members on what skills and mindsets students in Pre-K, elementary, middle and high school need in order to thrive. They say their main focus for Wednesday’s meeting will be on technology usage in education.

Community members from Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester Counties will all be seated at different tables with a facilitator who will ask questions to create conversation. The organization will then take those conversations to education leaders and share the response with people who attended the meeting.

Charleston Shared Future Volunteer and event host Dr. Jacquie McLemore said recent themes of concerns seen within these school districts are teachers’ pay, shortages and recruitment as well as school choice and charter schools. McLemore said in this two-hour meeting Charleton Shared Future will share ideas on what schools could be and current challenges which create room for conversation.

“That’s enough time for people to introduce themselves to each other,” Dr. McLemore said. “To begin, to listen to some input we’ll provide about what school could be what some of the challenges are. And then for folks to lay out their sense of whether it’s again whether its school choice, whether its charters, whether its vouchers, early childhood any of those things that people are flagging as concerns.”

The event will be held Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Trident Technical College. McLemore said she expects over 160 community members to attend based on sign-ups.

