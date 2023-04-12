SC Lottery
Orangeburg Co. deputies identify vehicle believed to be used in fatal shooting

By Marissa Lute
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office have more information on a shooting that left a teen dead over the weekend.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said deputies have identified the vehicle believed to used in the fatal shooting. Deputies say the vehicle is a red 2020 Honda Accord.

Deputies with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office responded just before noon Sunday to St. Matthews Road where a shooting had taken place. Deputies arrived and found one person who had been fatally shot.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 15-year-old Dantavious Dowling.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information to call them at 803-534-3550.

