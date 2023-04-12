SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

St. Stephen woman’s trial begins, accused of mistreating dozens of cats

Court proceedings for Suzanne Melton began Wednesday for accusations of inhumane treatment of...
Court proceedings for Suzanne Melton began Wednesday for accusations of inhumane treatment of animals.(Live 5)
By Michal Higdon
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Court proceedings began Wednesday for a St. Stephen woman accused of inhumane treatment of animals.

Suzanne Melton was cited with 20 counts of inhumane treatment of animals back in February after dozens of cats were found in poor living conditions, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers with the county’s Animal Control say they were called to a home in St. Stephen for a “hoarding situation” on Feb. 9.

Authorities say they found 72 cats, 23 were deceased and 49 cats that were still alive but in poor health.

In 2020, Melton was suspended by the Secretary of State. The Secretary of State website says Suzie’s Zoo Sanctuary for Special Needs Kitties remains suspended by the state, after failing to turn in forms for 2016, 2017, and 2018.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the identities of the man and woman who...
Coroner IDs father, daughter killed in N. Charleston crash
The Isle of Palms Police Department says only five people were injured in a shooting on the...
5 victims in Isle of Palms shooting, police say; 28-year-old still hospitalized
Federal Courthouse
3 people injured following floor collapsing at federal courthouse
Dell McMichael, 36, of North, is facing several charges after an incident on April 6.
North man arrested on weapon, drug charges after traffic stop
Taif Cobbs, 31, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime...
Man faces charges after shooting leads to pursuit, crash on Hwy 61

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Deputies respond to fatal shooting/crash
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they determined a driver who...
Deputies: Man shot before crashing into Berkeley Co. apartment
Ticara Bolden is charged with murder, armed robbery armed with a deadly weapon and possession...
Woman charged in fatal shooting near West Ashley grocery store
Jessica-Ann Dupree said her two miniature pigs- Alfie and Petunia- were like family to her.
$5,000 reward offered in shooting of two pet pigs