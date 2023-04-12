St. Stephen woman’s trial begins, accused of mistreating dozens of cats

BERKELEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Court proceedings began Wednesday for a St. Stephen woman accused of inhumane treatment of animals.

Suzanne Melton was cited with 20 counts of inhumane treatment of animals back in February after dozens of cats were found in poor living conditions, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers with the county’s Animal Control say they were called to a home in St. Stephen for a “hoarding situation” on Feb. 9.

Authorities say they found 72 cats, 23 were deceased and 49 cats that were still alive but in poor health.

In 2020, Melton was suspended by the Secretary of State. The Secretary of State website says Suzie’s Zoo Sanctuary for Special Needs Kitties remains suspended by the state, after failing to turn in forms for 2016, 2017, and 2018.

