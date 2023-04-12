SC Lottery
Tigers Defeat Bulldogs 8-1 In Athens

Clemson baseball
By Clemson Athletics
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ATHENS, GA. - Billy Amick went 3-for-4 with two doubles, four RBIs and a three-run homer in the fourth inning that put Clemson ahead for good in its 8-1 victory over Georgia at Foley Field on Tuesday night. The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the home-and-home season series, improved to 20-14, while the Bulldogs fell to 18-15. The two teams conclude the series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on April 18.

After the Bulldogs scored a two-out run in the third inning, Amick crushed a three-run homer, his third of the year, with two outs in the fourth inning. The Tigers then scored four runs in the fifth inning to build a 7-1 lead. Will Taylor and Amick belted run-scoring doubles to highlight the uprising. Clemson added an insurance run in the eighth inning on Cam Cannarella’s RBI fielder’s choice.

Willie Weiss (2-0) earned the win by striking out the only batter he faced in the third inning. Seven Tiger pitchers combined to limit the Bulldogs to only five hits in the game. Georgia starter Luke Wagner (1-2) suffered the loss, as he yielded three runs on four hits in 4.0 innings pitched.

The Tigers return home to face Notre Dame in a three-game series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium this weekend, beginning Friday at 8 p.m. on ACC Network.

