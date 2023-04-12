USDA: Invasive beetle found in thousands of Lowcountry trees; removal ongoing

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The federal government says an invasive beetle has been found infesting thousands of trees in parts of Charleston and Dorchester counties, and they’re working on a plan to get rid of the pest.

Kimberly Dean, the South Carolina health director for the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service’s Plant Protection and Quarantine, says South Carolina is the sixth state where the beetle has been found.

The Lowcountry itself makes up about 26% of the nation’s entire quarantine area for the Asian long-horned Beetles. Dean says it’s about the time of year when they start coming out from the trees that they infest.

Dean says the beetle can create structural damage to trees because they bore down to the center of the wood, causing it to potentially fall.

Experts say the female beetles can lay anywhere between 30 to 60 eggs at a time. If left unchecked, the populations can grow exponentially.

The beetle was first found in Hollywood in 2020, and since then, the USDA has been surveying trees and marking those that have been infested.

Around 7,300 trees in the Lowcountry have been infested, and around 5,000 trees have been removed because of the beetle. Signs of infestation include round exit holes on bark, weeping sap and unhealthy and thin canopies.

Dean says they have completely removed the beetle in Illinois and New Jersey and are looking to do the same in South Carolina.

“It does spend most of its time in an infested tree, so by removing those trees, and removing them from the landscape, we can effectively reduce the populations,” Dean says.“[Asian long-horned Beetle] does not spread very quickly. We know it’s probably been in the area since 2008 at the earliest, and it really hasn’t spread far. It is a winning battle, and eradication is our goal, but it takes time.”

Dean estimates it could be anywhere between 10 to 20 more years of work in the Lowcountry before these beetles are gone.

