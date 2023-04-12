SC Lottery
Victim identified in deadly Berkeley Co. crash

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a single-vehicle collision in Berkeley County.
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner has identified the victim of a weekend crash in Huger.

Corrie Rivers, 45, was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-vehicle crash, Coroner Darnell Hartwell said.

The collision happened at approximately 9:00 p.m. Friday night on Halfway Creek Road near Herman Lane.

Troopers say the driver of a 2006 BMW was traveling west on Halfway Creek Road when they ran off the road to the right, corrected, and then ran off the road to the left, hitting several trees.

The driver died at the scene.

