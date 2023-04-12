Victim identified in deadly Berkeley Co. crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner has identified the victim of a weekend crash in Huger.

Corrie Rivers, 45, was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-vehicle crash, Coroner Darnell Hartwell said.

The collision happened at approximately 9:00 p.m. Friday night on Halfway Creek Road near Herman Lane.

Troopers say the driver of a 2006 BMW was traveling west on Halfway Creek Road when they ran off the road to the right, corrected, and then ran off the road to the left, hitting several trees.

The driver died at the scene.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.