Warming up this week with increasing rain chances!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Beautiful weather continues as we enjoy a warming trend that will put us closer where we should be for mid April by this afternoon. We will see plenty of sunshine thanks to an area of high pressure overhead. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 70s. With a clear sky and a calm wind, temperatures will cool into the upper 40s to low 50s by tomorrow morning. We’ll warm into the mid to upper 70s on Thursday with plenty of sunshine. A developing area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico will track across the Southeast late Thursday and Friday increasing the cloud cover and the chance of rain and storms. A few showers may arrive by late Thursday but the better rain chance will pass through the area on Friday. Drier weather, is expected this weekend with highs in the mid 80s. There’s a small chance of a shower or storm each day.

TODAY: Sunny Sky. High 79, Low 54.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 78, Low 63.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 80, Low 62.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 85, Low 67.

SUNDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Rain. High 86, Low 54.

