Woman charged in fatal shooting near West Ashley grocery store

Ticara Bolden is charged with murder, armed robbery armed with a deadly weapon and possession...
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - A 22-year-old Summerville woman is behind bars after Charleston police say she fatally shot a man in a grocery store parking lot.

Ticara Bolden is charged with murder, armed robbery armed with a deadly weapon and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

At 8:20 a.m. on Saturday, an officer doing paperwork behind the Publix on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard heard gunshots in the area.

An investigation by detectives led to police identifying Bolden as the shooting suspect,...
Police looked around the area and eventually found a man lying on the pavement with an “obvious gunshot wound.”

He was pronounced dead at the scene and later was identified as Hadden Smith, 34, from Summerville.

Bolden was taken into custody on Tuesday. She is being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center and has a bond hearing scheduled for Wednesday at 2 p.m.

The Charleston Police Department says the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the on-duty central detective at 843-720-2422. Anyone with information who wishes to remain anonymous is asked to contact Lowcountry Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

